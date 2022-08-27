Russian Wrestling Federation President Mikhail Mamiashvili is set to attend the United World Wrestling (UWW) Congress scheduled to take place in Belgrade.

The Congress is taking place the day before the start of the UWW World Championships, due to run from September 10 to 18 also in the Serbian capital.

On March 2, UWW suspended Russian and Belarusian athletes and officials from its events in response to the invasion of Ukraine.

"I will fly to Belgrade on September 7, there will be a meeting of the Executive Committee and a Congress of the UWW," Mamiashvili said, as reported by Russian state-run news agency TASS.

"I think that many things will be voiced there frankly, openly.

"I strongly doubt that the vast majority of the wrestling world will frenziedly and thoughtlessly follow the path of destroying the meaning of sports public organisations, which have always put the complete non-interference of pseudo-politicians at the forefront.

The UWW Congress is set to take place in Belgrade, a day before the city hosts the World Championships on September 10 ©Getty Images

"But today, it turns out, someone just needs to shout."

Mamiashvili criticised the governing body's decision to follow the International Olympic Committee recommendations prior to the Congress, which is due to see elections for the UWW Bureau.

"I will not be re-elected, because I was re-elected to the Bureau a year ago by an overwhelming majority, and I will defend the interests of our athletes," he continued.

"What status of the competition can we talk about if Russian wrestlers do not take part in them?

"Ridiculous."

Mamiashvili has been a critic of the ban since its implementation and has also hit out at the proposed decision to bar Russia and Belarus from Paris 2024.

He questions what quality the wrestling tournaments will be able to achieve "if the best team in the world" is not present.