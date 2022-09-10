Paralympics Australia has appointed Cameron Murray as its head of commercial, communications and brand, with Paris 2024 and the home Paralympic Games of Brisbane 2032 high on Murray's agenda.

Murray has experience of major multi-sport events, having served as general manger of commercial and marketing at the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games.

Other experience in sport and media includes being the chief commercial officer at Rugby Australia and managing director of Channel Nine in Queensland.

"It's a privilege to join Paralympics Australia at such a pivotal time in the organisation’s history," Murray said.

"The Paralympic Movement in Australia has built a strong foundation from where we now launch into an era of great opportunity to comprehensively deliver on our goals.

"Commercial, communications and brand will be central to our progress in the coming years and I'm looking forward to working closely with chief executive Catherine Clark and the rest of the team at Paralympics Australia as we undertake a busy and exciting journey towards Paris 2024 and beyond."

Cameron Murray was a part of the team that delivered the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games ©Getty Images

Murray has also held Board positions at the Queensland Starlight Children's Foundation and the Surf Life Saving Foundation, as well as being involved in technology-based start-ups.

Clark said that this array of experience will be valuable to Murray in leading commercial, communications and brand activities.

"This rare mix of knowledge will be extremely beneficial to us as we implement our future-focused and ambitious strategy," Clark said.

"I welcome Cameron to our executive team and look forward to working with him to realise our organisation’s potential on the path to Brisbane 2032."