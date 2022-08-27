Paralympics Australia appoints Quinlan as head of strategy with view to Brisbane 2032

Geoff Quinlan has been appointed Paralympics Australia's head of strategy and Brisbane 2032 coordination with 10 years to go until the Games are due to begin.

The Australian official joins Paralympics Australia from Racing Queensland, where he held the role of chief commercial officer for three years.

Quinlan has also had stints as chief executive of both Tennis Queensland and Tennis West and was previously tournament director at the Brisbane International.

"I was privileged that one of my first and fondest high-performance experiences was at the Beijing Paralympics in 2008 working with the wheelchair tennis team and also supporting our wheelchair tennis players competing at World Championships and World Team Cup events," Quinlan said.

"Some of those athletes included a young Dylan Alcott and the wonderful Danni Di Toro, both of whom have become a huge part of Australia’s Paralympic story."

Quinlan is now set to work alongside Paralympics Australia chief executive Catherine Clark to help set and deliver on the objectives of the organisation’s new strategic plan.

August 24 marked a decade until the Brisbane 2032 Paralympics are due to open ©Getty Images

"It's not lost on me that I'm starting almost exactly 10 years out from Brisbane 2032, which creates an enormous opportunity for us to pursue our goals in and out of the sporting arena," said Quinlan.

"I'm really looking forward to working with Catherine and the Paralympics Australia Board."

Clark added: "Geoff has extensive senior leadership, strategy and stakeholder management experience building collaborative working relationships in industry and government sectors.

"Geoff's diverse experience and skills base will be a great asset to our organisation as we start putting in place the building blocks for a decade that we hope will lift Paralympic sport to new heights and change perceptions of people with a disability across Australian society."