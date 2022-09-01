Representatives from 17 sports met with Paralympics Australia to discuss preparations for the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games, two years before the event.

Wheelchair racing great Kurt Fearnley delivered a keynote address at the two-day conference branded "PREP24PARIS", speaking about the impact the Paralympic Games had on him as an athlete.

Fearnley also expressed hope that the perception of people with disabilities in Australia can be improved prior to Brisbane 2032.

"The Paralympic Games changed the way I saw myself and changed the way my community viewed me," said Fearnley.

Chef de Mission Kate McLoughlin was another speaker.

Rheanna Lotter, a First Nations artist whose "The Journey" design has featured on the Australian Paralympic uniform since Rio 2016, also spoke during the conference.

Games operations were discussed, as was media and the support services expected to be provided at Paris 2024.

Kurt Fearnley was one of the speakers at the Paralympics Australia event ©Getty Images

McLoughlin said the conference was about National Federations meeting each other and for Paralympics Australia to provide updates on its progress so far.

"It's fantastic to see everybody from the sports, our partners, all those who come together to make the Australian Paralympic Team what it is, to talk about the build-up to Paris and how we're going to continue that planning to make it the best possible environment for our athletes," said McLoughlin.

"The more information you can provide to the sports, the sooner the better, it just means they can be as prepared as possible.

"It also helps us to gather questions from them so that we know what to ask the Organising Committee to gather further information for down the track."

Australia has finished in the top 10 on the medals table at every Paralympic Games since 1984, including placing eighth at Tokyo 2020.