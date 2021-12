Paralympics Australia (PA) has joined the Sports Environment Alliance (SEA), an Oceania-based charity which seeks to promote sustainability.

Joining the SEA will see Paralympics Australia seek to educate its staff on sustainability issues and learn best pracices from other organisations, it is claimed.

An Environmental Working Group which would drive Paralympics Australia's sustainability efforts is also in the pipeline, according to chief executive Lynne Anderson.

"While PA is really just embarking on its own environmental and sustainability journey, we look forward to reviewing and improving our sourcing and resource management over time," Anderson said.

"Sustainability is also an important focus of the Brisbane 2032 Games and PA looks forward to contributing to a culture of sustainability for the event."

The SEA boasts more than 50 members, including the Australian Olympic Committee, Football Federation Australia, Cricket Australia and Australian Football League.

"We are delighted to welcome PA to our growing family of change-makers as they have been in the business of change making for a long time," said SEA chief executive Sheila Nguyen.

"We look forward to a shared journey of leading, learning, and inspiring others to protect our spaces and places of play for generations to come."