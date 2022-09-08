The International Basketball Federation (FIBA) 3x3 Europe Cup is set to get underway tomorrow in Graz, with men's champions Serbia and women's title-holders Spain ready to defend their crowns.

Serbia are the favourites and looking to win a fourth men's gold medal medal in a row, also coming into the event as the Olympic bronze medallists.

They are in Pool A with Israel and 2016 champions Slovenia, while 2021 runners-up Lithuania are in Pool B with hosts Austria and Hungary.

Latvia, the 2017 winners, are in Pool C with Poland and Montenegro; Belgium, The Netherlands and Azerbaijan complete the line-up in Pool D.

Karlis Lasmanis' return to the Latvian team could help the Olympic champions toward the gold medal.

World champions France are in Pool B in the women's event with Romania and Switzerland.

Top seeds Germany, Austria and Estonia are in Pool A, while the defending champions Spain go in Pool C with The Netherlands and Portugal.

Poland, rising stars Lithuania and Cyprus are in Pool D.

The top two teams in each pool will progress to the quarter-finals at Kasematten Schlossberg.

The three event is set to reach its finale on Sunday (September 11).