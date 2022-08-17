Senegal and Azerbaijan claimed the respective men’s and women’s 3x3 basketball crowns on an entertaining evening at the Islamic Solidarity Games here.

Azerbaijan thrashed Mali 21-6 with more than two minutes to spare as Alexandra Mollenhauer landed the match-winning points.

It could have been a Azerbaijan double but their men’s team were beaten 21-16 by an impressive Senegal side.

Mollenhauer played a pivotal role for Azerbaijan in the women’s final, landing a two-pointer to give her side a 7-0 advantage.

Assetou Sissoko got Mali's first points of the game but scores from Dina Ulyanova, Mollenhauer and Renara Tiffany Hayes put Azerbaijan 10-2 in front.

Gnere Alima Dembélé struck twice to give Mali hope but Azerbaijan proved too strong.

Mollenhauer landed another from long-range to increase her team’s lead to 17-6 before Tatyana Deniskina joined the party of scorers with one more from distance.

Azerbaijan's players celebrate after cruising to victory over Mali in the women's 3x3 basketball final ©Konya 2021

Needing to reach 21 points to secure victory, Mollenhauer sealed gold with a two-pointer.

The bronze medal went to Turkey following their 14-10 victory over Uzbekistan.

Azerbaijan would have been hoping to complete the double but Senegal came out on top in the men’s final.

Zaur Pashayev put Azerbaijan 5-3 in front, only for Sambadali Fall to cancel that out with a shot from distance to level the scores.

It was 9-9 with four minutes to go before Fall once again delivered a two-pointer to crucially give Senegal the ascendancy.

Mamadou Iamine Diop scored twice in quick succession before Mohamed Doumbya produced a piece of brilliance to make it 14-11 to Senegal.

Momath Seck also landed some key points in the closing stages to reduce Azerbaijan's hopes of a comeback.

Orhan Aydin Haciyeva cut the deficit to 19-16 before two free-throws from Diop cliched victory for Senegal with one second left.

Judoda erkeklerde Azerbaycan, kadınlarda Türkiye takım şampiyonu oldu!🥋Azerbaijan in men's judo and Türkiye in women's judo become team champions.



Men

🥇Azerbaijan 🇦🇿

🥈Türkiye 🇹🇷

🥉Tajikistan 🇹🇯

🥉Iran 🇮🇷



Women

🥇Türkiye 🇹🇷

🥈Cameroon 🇨🇲

🥉Azerbaijan 🇦🇿

🥉Algeria 🇩🇿 pic.twitter.com/ITqndARWsb — Konya2021 (@2021Konya) August 17, 2022

Iran completed the podium when they defeated Suriname 21-11 to clinch bronze.

At the Saracoglu Sports Facility where the archery competitions are being held, Turkey defeated Indonesia 6-0 to win women’s recurve team gold, while Bangladesh overcame Uzbekistan 6-2 to claim bronze.

Indonesia also came unstuck against Turkey in the men’s recurve teams final, losing 6-2, while Bangladesh grabbed another bronze after beating Saudi Arabia 6-0.

The men’s composite teams final turned into a thriller with Malaysia edging Indonesia 229-228, while Iran overcame Turkey 233-230 to secure bronze.

Indonesia defeated Turkey 5-1 to win mixed recurve teams gold, with Uzbekistan edging Iran 5-2 to pick up bronze.

The mixed compound team title was won by Turkey, who beat Iran 156-149, while the bronze medal went to Malaysia who defeated Indonesia 153-152.

There were mixed results for Turkey in the judo team finals as they won the women’s crown with a 3-0 victory over Cameroon, but 3-2 to Azerbaijan in the men’s gold-medal match.

Bengisu Yıldız, artistik cimnastik kadınlar genel klasmanda şampiyon oldu!🤸‍♀️Bengisu Yıldız becomes champion in women's artistic gymnastics general classification.



🥇Bengisu Yıldız 🇹🇷

🥈Dildora Aripova 🇺🇿

🥉Sevgi Seda Kayışoğlu 🇹🇷#Konya2021 #BirlikGüçtür #UnityIsPower pic.twitter.com/cC1TGPyF0E — Konya2021 (@2021Konya) August 17, 2022

At the Konya Olympic Swimming Pool, Turkey claimed gold and silver in the women’s 400 metres freestyle, with Merve Tuncel overcoming Beril Böcekler in a time of 4min 12.93sec.

Turkey’s Deniz Ertan claimed the women’s 100m butterfly title in 1:01.00 as compatriot Nida Eliz Üstündağ came second in 1:02.03.

Viktoriya Zeynep Güneş of Turkey emerged victorious from the women’s 200m breaststroke final in 2:29.55, beating team-mate Defne Coşkun who finished in 2:30.12.

Uzbekistan had a one-two in the men’s 100m freestyle final as Aleksey Tarasenko triumphed in 49.54sec, beating Khurshidjon Tursunov who clocked 49.61.

Adilbek Mussin of Kazakhstan was crowned men’s 50m butterfly champion after coming home in 23.50, while Turkey's İlknur Nihan Çakıcı won women’s 50m freestyle gold in 25.90.

Two team events finished proceedings in the pool as Uzbekistan and Turkey claimed the respective men’s and women’s 4x100m medley relay titles.

Turkey’s Bengisu Yıldız secured two golds as she won the women’s all-around artistic gymnastics crown and the women’s team event.