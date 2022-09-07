The International Olympic Committee's (IOC) Executive Board (EB) is poised to stage its fifth meeting of the year here tomorrow and on Friday (September 9), with a report on the National Olympic Committees (NOCs) among the key items on the agenda.

The last meeting was held remotely, with the International Boxing Association (IBA) stripped of its rights to organise the Olympic boxing tournament at Paris 2024 in the headline decision.

This two-day meeting is set to be held in a hybrid format, with EB members either travelling here to the Swiss city of Lausanne to attend at Olympic House, or joining online.

Tomorrow marks the busiest day with nine items on the agenda, starting with a welcome from IOC President Thomas Bach and then a report by the German official.

Separate reports on Summer and Winter International Federations are set to follow, before a crucial update on NOCs.

Since the EB last met in June, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has been plunged into crisis less than one year before the country is due to host the IOC Session in Mumbai.

Narinder Batra resigned as IOA President in July, also relinquishing his leadership of the International Hockey Federation.

IOA elections were due to have been held in December last year but have been delayed because of an ongoing case in the New Delhi High Court, where it has been accused of violating the national sports code.

In July, the IOC wrote to the IOA warning that it could face suspension if elections were not held.

Adding to the turmoil, Adille Sumariwalla has claimed he is the Acting President of the NOC, but this is disputed by secretary general Rajeev Mehta.

The two-day IOC EB meeting is due to be held in a hybrid format at Olympic House in Lausanne ©IOC/Greg Martin

The IOC has said that the EB "will be updated about the situation" at the meeting.

It is also set to be updated on the situation engulfing the Guatemalan Olympic Committee (COG), after the country's Constitutional Court provisionally suspended its statutes and the election of the Executive Committee led by the IOC-backed Gerardo Aguirre, following an appeal by Jorge Alexander Rodas, who also lays a claim to the Presidency.

Bans on Russia and Belarus from international sport events implemented by the majority of International Federations following recommendations from the IOC have also been drawn increasingly into focus, with some having already begun qualification for the Paris 2024 Olympics and Paralympics.

It is now more than six months since the IOC called for the exclusion of athletes and officials from both countries due to the invasion of Ukraine, and although Bach and several international sports bodies have sought to frame this move as a "protective measure", there has been little sign of the recommendations being lifted.

The Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) and NOC of the Republic of Belarus have avoided direct sanctions, and Bach has also argued "we cannot sanction someone just because of the passport that they hold."

The ROC has claimed the IOC’s recommendations "grossly violate" the principles of the Olympic Movement, and Russia's two-time ice hockey gold medallist and former Sports Minister Viacheslav Fetisov has led a recent appeal to Bach to justify the decision.

Following the NOCs report at the EB meeting, a report from the athletes is set to be provided, before the activities of the IOC's Finance and Ethics Commissions are discussed.

Reports on the activities of the Coordination Commissions and Organising Committees of forthcoming multi-sport events under the IOC's authority are then set to be covered.

Paris 2024 has faced growing budget and security concerns, but IOC Coordination Commission chair Pierre-Olivier Beckers-Vieujant claimed it was "reassured" by a recent visit to the French capital.

The Milan Cortina 2026 Organising Committee is undergoing a period of uncertainty, with a new chief executive expected to replace Vincenzo Novari after this month's Italian general election amid wider changes to the governance structure.

Updates concerning the next editions of the Summer and Winter Olympics respectively are due to be followed by reports on the Los Angeles 2028 and Brisbane 2032 Summer Games, the Gangwon 2024 Winter Youth Olympics and Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games.

Reports on the activities of the Coordination Commission and Organising Committees for forthcoming Games, including Paris 2024, are due to be heard at the EB meeting ©Getty Images

Boxing is one of three sports whose Olympic place is at risk from Los Angeles 2028, having been left off the initial programme along with modern pentathlon and weightlifting.

IBA is set to hold an Extraordinary Congress in Yerevan later this month to decide whether to re-run its Presidential election, after the Court of Arbitration for Sport ruled Boris van der Vorst should not have been ruled out of the initial contest in Istanbul, which went on to be won unopposed by Umar Kremlev.

Tests of the obstacle discipline have been held by the International Modern Pentathlon Union as part of its controversial move to replace riding, while the International Weightlifting Federation has a new President in Mohamed Jalood, who was elected in June.

Discussions on the activities of the IOC administration are set to conclude tomorrow's business.

The EB is then scheduled to continue on Friday (September 9), with three items on the agenda.

These cover the Olympic Agenda 2020+5 strategic plan, an audience and insights report into the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, and any miscellaneous items.

The EB follows the notable publication of a much-delayed United Nations report on "serious human rights violations {that} have been committed" in the Xinjiang region of China against Uyghur Muslims and other ethnic minorities.

Human rights concerns dominated the build-up to the Games in the Chinese capital.

The IOC reacted to the publication of the report by commenting that it had "taken note" of its findings, while insisting that "all obligations in the host city contract were met" for Beijing 2022.

Following this gathering in Lausanne, the IOC EB's final meeting of the year is due to be held in the Swiss city from December 5 to 7, when it is aiming to make a decision on entering a targeted dialogue with a potential host for the 2030 Winter Olympics and Paralympics.