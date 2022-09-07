National delegates to make first visit to Adirondack region before Lake Placid 2023

The Lake Placid 2023 International University Sports Federation (FISU) World Winter University Games is set to have a Head of Delegations (HoD) meeting from September 12 to 16.

With four months to go for the Games, the meeting will provide an opportunity for delegates to examine the preparations at Lake Placid and the Adirondack region.

Representatives from France, Japan, Thailand, Czech Republic, Germany, Korea, Poland, Norway, Denmark, Finland, the Netherlands and Sweden are expected to travel.

This will also mark the first time the national representatives get to see the Adirondack region as it has been limited to virtual tours so far because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The meeting will see the delegates meet with the Organising Committee of the Games, scheduled to be held from January 12 to 22 2023.

"The HoD meeting brings together representatives from the competing nations, the Organizing Committee and FISU to learn more about the area and venues, and discuss overall Games' planning," said Ashley Walden, executive director of the Adirondack Sports Council, the Organizing Committee for Lake Placid 2023.

Lake Placid 2023 is scheduled to be held from January 12 to 22 ©Lake Placid 2023

"We are excited to welcome this group and highlight all the work that has been accomplished to date in preparation for January."

FISU Games winter director Milan Augustin stressed on the importance of this meeting.

"I consider this meeting to be a milestone to improve the overall organization based on delegation needs which you can only get from their great experience," Augustin said.

"I believe that all participants in the HoD meeting and later in the FISU Games are craving to discover the famous Lake Placid (and Adirondack region), which is unique for having organized the Olympic Winter Games on two occasions and already one time the FISU World University games in 1972, but also for the kindness and friendliness of its residents."

A total of 2,500 student athletes from 600 universities across 50 countries is expected to take part in the Games.

New York’s Adirondack region, including Lake Placid, Saranac Lake, Wilmington, North Creek, Canton and Potsdam will host the 12 sports on the programme.