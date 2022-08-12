Northwood School in New York is set to house around 200 athletes for the Lake Placid 2023 International University Sports Federation (FISU) Winter World University Games scheduled to take place from January 12 to 22 next year.

The boarding school is due to lease its buildings and campus from December 20 until January 30 for lodging during the event which is expected to draw more than 2,500 athletes and delegates from approximately 50 countries.

"Northwood school is a strong community partner and we are extremely excited to have their campus and facility play a key role in the upcoming Games," said Ashley Walden, executive director of the Adirondack Sports Council, the Organising Committee for the Lake Placid 2023 FISU Games.

"This is a once in a lifetime opportunity to host the world’s best university athletes," said Thomas Broderick, Northwood associate head of school for external affairs.

The school typically has a holiday break in mid-December to early January so instead of returning, students will move off campus while continuing their academic and athletic programmes.

"Northwood School is extremely excited to partner with the Organising Committee to give a great athletic experience to these athletes who will be here for the FISU World University Games.

"It’s exciting for us to help the community and provide a unique facility for athletes coming from around the world.

Northwood School enrols nearly 200 students from 25 countries and 20 states.

In addition to dormitories, the school has a dining hall that seats 220 people, a fieldhouse with a ski-tuner, a fitness centre, an auditorium, two classroom buildings, and a 125-seat lecture hall and video-conferencing facilities.

"It is a wonderful facility to host university students," said Walden.

"Northwood School is a sport-centric campus and offers excellent training opportunities including a state-of-the-art fitness centre and advanced ski tuning equipment.

"To me, it’s a perfect fit for the FISU World University Games, which includes both educational and athletic components.

"It's more than just providing this village for the athletes; it's also a great connection here within the community."