Tickets for Lake Placid 2023 FISU World Winter University Games now on sale

Tickets are now on sale for the Lake Placid 2023 International University Sports Federation (FISU) World Winter University Games.

Price ranges vary from $10 (£8.65/€10) to $45 (£38.95/€45) for those wishing to attend the event scheduled to be held form January 12 to 22 next year.

Tickets can be purchased at the official Lake Placid 2023 website.

"The launch of ticket sales is an exciting milestone for a global event of this size," said Ashley Walden, executive director of the Adirondack Sports Council, the Lake Placid 2023 Organising Committee.

"Fans will now be able to purchase their tickets to witness the world's best collegiate winter athletes compete on Lake Placid's historic competition venues and throughout the iconic North country region."

"In keeping with the Games' mission for sustainability and conservation, tickets will be available primarily on a mobile platform."

A total of 2,500 collegiate athletes and delegates from some 600 universities across 50 countries is set to participate in the event.

Fans can see the preliminary round of the men’s and women’s ice hockey games for $10 while the Opening Ceremony and ice hockey gold medal match tickets are priced at $45.

Alpine skiing, freeski & snowboard, cross-country, Nordic combined, ski jumping, speed skating, short track speed skating, biathlon and curling preliminary rounds are set at $15 (£12.99/€15).

Free skate and exhibition gala events will cost $25 (£21.64/€25) while the curling finals is priced at $35 (£30.31/€35).

The Organising Committee has announced vivenu as their official ticketing and service provider.

"We are delighted to serve the FISU World University Games with our open ticketing platform," Simon Weber, co-founder of vivenu, said.

"The Games' ethos of sportsmanship and international reach is close to our hearts, and we have found ambitious, forward-thinking partners in the Organizing Committee."