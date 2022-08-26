Medals produced by Alfred University in New York for the Lake Placid 2023 International University Sports Federation (FISU) Winter World University Games have been hailed as "one of a kind" by Games organisers.

"Alfred University is proud and honoured to provide our wealth of expertise to this important sustainable effort," Gabrielle Gaustad, Dean of Alfred University's Inamori School of Engineering, said.

"Our staff of glass science and engineering professors and researchers are world-renowned for their work in this field and working together with our students they have delivered a fascinating and beautiful product that will make New York State stand out among hosts of international sporting events."

The centrepiece of the medal features inlaid phosphorescent recycled glass disc, engineered and produced in New York in partnership with Alfred University.

The Games' logo is engraved upon the glass insert which features rare elements including europium oxide, dysprosium oxide and samarium oxide, giving it a luminescent orange, red, and yellow glow when exposed to ultraviolet light.

"Knowing that our work together will be featured in such a prominent way, celebrating the achievements of university athletes from across the globe, gives me great pride and only adds to the legacy and renown of Alfred University and the New York State College of Ceramics," professor of glass science Bill Lacourse said.

The design of the medals has been inspired by ice and is the work of Sidekick Creative, an agency based in Glens Falls, New York.

Students and staff at Alfred University's Inamori School of Engineering have developed the glass inlay for the Lake Placid 2023 medals ©Lake Placid 2023

It represents a departure from the usual circular shape for medals and is intended to convey a wintry theme, but also the inclusive and welcoming spirit of the Games.

The sharply cornered edge is meant to invoke the local Adirondack mountain ridge.

"Since winning the bid to host the Lake Placid 2023 FISU World University Games, our mission has been to serve as a beacon for the world in modeling sustainable, environment-forward event management," Lake Placid 2023 head of sustainability Karlan Jessen said.

"This medal furthers our initiative by not only drawing upon the grandeur of New York State's natural resources, but also demonstrates that responsible recycling practices can result in something beautiful and groundbreaking for society."

Some 250 sets of medals are to be produced for the Games, which will feature 86 events across 12 winter sports.

"These one of a kind medals embody not only the spirit of the Games but also the ethos of New York State as a leader in sustainability," Adirondack Sports Council executive director Ashley Walden said.

"The Organising Committee is thrilled to partner with Alfred University and our design collaborators in showcasing an exceptional set of medals for the Lake Placid 2023 FISU Games."

The Games are scheduled to be held from January 12 to 22 next year.