The Lake Placid 2023 International University Sports Federation (FISU) World Winter University Games Organising Committee is staging a concert tonight to provide volunteer information and opportunities for next year's event.

It is set to be free to attend and is due to take place in Lake Placid's Mid's Park.

Live music from the band Yellow Dog is set to feature while it will provide residents an opportunity to register as a volunteer for the Games scheduled to take place from January 12 to 22.

"Volunteers are vital to making the Lake Placid 2023 FISU World University Games an unforgettable experience for the athletes, delegates and fans," said Ashley Walden, executive director of the Adirondack Sports Council, the Lake Placid 2023 FISU Games' Organising Committee.

"The volunteer opportunities are almost endless, and this is a terrific way to share in the excitement and be a part of this once-in-a-lifetime event."

Members of the Organising Committee will be at the concert to recruit volunteers and help to answer questions.

Adirondack Mac, the Lake Placid 2023 mascot, will also be at Mid's Park signing autographs and posing for pictures.

Volunteers at Lake Placid 2023 will be given an official uniform which includes a branded insulated jacket, fleece, quarter-zip t-neck, hat and gloves designed by Canadian company Karbon.

They will also receive discounts on Karbon clothing, access to events and celebrations, food and drinks during shifts, an invitation to a post-Games party, and an official Lake Placid 2023 certificate of recognition.

The FISU World University Games is expected to bring together more than 2,500 athletes and delegates from 600 universities and 50 nations to Lake Placid and New York State's North Country region.

The athletes are due to compete in 12 sports and 86 events throughout Lake Placid, Saranac Lake, Wilmington, North Creek, Canton and Potsdam.