Fitness platform Zwift has become an official partner for the 2023 International Cycling Union (UCI) Cycling World Championships in Scotland, as organisers of the event have rallied for volunteers through a campaign with famous faces.

It is to be the official virtual fitness platform for the Championships, which are scheduled to take place from August 3 to 13 2023.

"With a purpose-led vision and future legacy that aligns so closely with our own, I'm delighted that we have partnered with the inaugural multi-discipline 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships in Glasgow and across Scotland," said Erin Min, Zwift chief executive and co-founder.

"We hope to help amplify the message of 2023 UCI Cycling Worlds and encourage cyclists from around the world to join in the festivities and be a part of the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships."

Glasgow is to host track cycling at the Championships, as will trials, BMX and road race disciplines.

Stirling is to host the time trial and Dumfries and Galloway the road events in Para cycling.

Fort William is to host mountain bike events.

Your chance to be part of the Volunteer workforce at next years UCI Cycling World Championships in Glasgow and across Scotland. Register at https://t.co/lKWRDzsRgK. It’s going to be even bigger than the Commonwealth Games. Get on yer bike. Don’t miss the boat. 🚴 pic.twitter.com/qwHKI9REkw — judy murray (@JudyMurray) August 26, 2022

Mother and former coach of British tennis great Andy Murray, Judy Murray has been playing her part in the recruitment drive for the Cycling World Championships alongside renowned STV weather presenter Sean Batty.

Track cyclist Jack Carlin joined them, shortly after claiming two medals at the Commonwealth Games.

Bailie Christie, chair of Glasgow Life, and 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships director of strategy and policy impacts, Craig Burn, attended the event.

"I know how important the volunteering community is across sport - tennis throughout Scotland is underpinned by a dedicated network of coaching volunteers," said Murray.

"I am passionate about people of all ages getting involved and have seen for myself how vibrant that volunteer community is in this country.

"Just like the Commonwealth Games and UEFA EURO 2020, people will come from all over the country and beyond, help support a unique event, reunite with old friends and make new friends for life."

The event requires 4,000 volunteers over the 11 days.