International Cycling Union (UCI) President David Lappartient and director general Amina Lanaya have visited Scotland as preparations continue for the inaugural combined Cycling World Championships next year.

The UCI leadership were on their first official visit since the decision was taken to award the event to Scotland.

The 2023 World Cycling Championships will mark the first time that all of the UCI's disciplines are brought together for a single World Championships, with action due to take place from August 3 to 13.

Glasgow is the primary venue, but competition will also take place at different locations across Scotland.

The Glasgow BMX Centre in Knightswood was among the venues included during the two-day event, as well as George Square, where the road race events will conclude next year.

Cabinet Secretary Angus Robertson, chair of the Scottish Government’s 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships Cabinet Group, and Susan Aitken, Leader of Glasgow City Council, met with the UCI delegation.

Representatives from British Cycling and UK Sport were among key partners to also participate in discussions.

"The inaugural UCI Cycling World Championships are less than 18 months away, and I am delighted to see the work that has been carried out so far to ensure the success of this historic event," said Lappartient.

"The rainbow jersey battles will take place in spectacular venues in Glasgow and across Scotland, and it has been fantastic to visit some of the sites this week.

"Our discussions with the organisers have been positive and exciting, and we look forward to continuing our collaboration in the lead-up to this ground-breaking mega event for cycling."

The World Championships are set to include BMX disciplines freestyle flatland, freestyle park and racing, as well as cross country, downhill and marathon mountain bike events.

Road and track events will also feature, including Para-cycling, along with Gran Fondo, indoor cycling and trials competitions.

Five venues in Glasgow have already been confirmed, including the Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome.

Dumfries and Galloway are due to host Para-cycling road events, while Scotland's former capital Stirling is scheduled to stage time trial competition.

Paul Bush, chair of the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships, promised that organisers are committed to delivering a ground-breaking first edition of the event.

"It was a pleasure to welcome David and Amina to Scotland for the first time since the historic decision was made to host the inaugural UCI Cycling World Championships in Glasgow and across Scotland," Bush said.

"We are proud the UCI has entrusted us to host the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships and having David and Amina here to see and hear about our progress is a great milestone.

"Alongside our partners at Scottish Government, Glasgow City Council, British Cycling and UK Sport we are committed to delivering a Championships that will be truly ground-breaking for cycling."

More than 8,000 amateur and elite cyclists from more than 120 countries are expected to compete at the World Championships, with over 190 world champions crowned.

Organisers expect over one million spectators to attend the Championships.

With the event now 500 days away, organisers have also confirmed Sir Chris Hoy as an ambassador for the World Championships.

Sir Chris won six Olympic gold medals and 11 world titles on the track during his outstanding career.

The velodrome, named after Sir Chris, was a key venue during the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow with an increase uptake claimed since the event.

Organisers have expressed hope the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships will continue to encourage people to take up cycling in Scotland.