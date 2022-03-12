Stirling has been named as the venue for the time trials at next year's World Cycling Championships in Scotland.

Stirling is the seventh location to be announced by the International Cycling Union (UCI) and local organisers.

The 2023 World Cycling Championships will mark the first time that all of the UCI's disciplines are brought together for a single World Championships, with action due to take place from August 3 to 13.

Glasgow is the primary venue, but competition will also take place at different locations across Scotland, including Stirling.

Chris Boardman, who 24 years ago won the opening prologue of the 1998 PruTour - now the Tour of Britain - in Stirling, announced it would be the venue for the time trial, along with fellow British Olympian Anna Shackley, who is from Scotland.

"It is the perfect stage for an extra special World Championship that brings together so many disciplines for the first time," Boardman said.

"I have great memories of winning the time trial stage of the Pru Tour when it was here.

"The castle is a spectacular backdrop that adds drama and showcases the heritage of the region."

📢 Skin-suits you, #Stirling!



The Road #TimeTrial at the 2023 UCI Cycling Worlds is coming to the heart of Scotland! 🙌🏼



Experience the world’s best, racing against the clock in the shadow of the iconic @stirlingcastle@UCI_cycling | #PowerOfTheBike | #GlasgowScotland2023 pic.twitter.com/M5tsHyVLJ0 — 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships (@CyclingWorlds) March 8, 2022

Shackley added: "I’m proud that they will be held in Glasgow and across Scotland for the first time and it would be a huge honour for me to compete in front of a home crowd."

The reveal follows Stirling’s public bid to become the United Kingdom's City of Culture 2025; it is the sole Scottish city to be on the eight-location longlist.

Stirling is the seventh location to be announced as a host of the 2023 World Championships.

The remaining venues are expected to be confirmed in the coming weeks and months.