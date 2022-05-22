The International Cycling Union (UCI) announced Fort William as one of the hosts for the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships during the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup leg in Scotland where Amaury Pierron and Nina Hoffmann claimed the titles.

This is the eighth location to be revealed as venue for next year’s competition which is due to take place in Glasgow and across Scotland from August 3 to 13.

It is the third location to be stationed outside of the Scottish city with Dumfries & Galloway staging the Para cycling road competitions and Stirling holding the road time trials.

Kelvingrove Park, Glasgow BMX Centre, Emirates Arena and the Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome are anticipated to host events in Glasgow.

Fort William, which is based in the Scottish Highlands, previously staged the 2007 UCI Mountain Bike & Trials World Championships and rounds of the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup annually since 2002.

In terms of the action at the Fort William Mountain Bike World Cup leg, Pierron of France triumphed in the men's elite and Hoffmann of Germany achieved gold in the women's elite.

Pierron timed at 4 mins 37.115 secs to beat compatriot Thibaut Dapréla by a margin of 0.469 secs.

Britain’s Laurie Greenland finished third after clocking 0.916 secs behind the winner.

Benoît Coulanges of France recorded 4:38.031 to miss out on a podium.

Pierron is now on 455 points in the overall standings while Greenland and Coulanges are on 289.

Meanwhile, Hoffman notched 5:14.170 to fend off Camille Balanche of Switzerland by 3.615 secs and France’s Myriam Nicole by 7.172 secs in the women's.

Italy’s Eleonora Farina and Austria’s Valentina Höll finished outside the top ten with times of 5:21.791 and 5:25.648 respectively.

The results have kept Balanche top of the overall standings with 435 points as Nicole holds onto second thanks to a total of 370.

Höll is third on 325 and Hoffman is fourth on 292.