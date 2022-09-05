The Papua New Guinea Olympic Committee (PNGOC) is calling for nominations for the PNG Sports Hall of Fame's class of 2022, with September 23 the deadline to propose inductees.

All 40 affiliated National Federations can submit candidates to the PNGOC.

Having first opened in 2011, the Hall of Fame currently has 20 inductees.

Among them are administrators and athletes, with one of the most successful on the field of play being multiple-time Pacific Games sprint gold medallist Takale Tuna, who was inducted in 2020.

The 2020 inductees are the most recent, with a 2021 ceremony not held because of the COVID-19 crisis.

Congratulations to the Hall of Fame class inductees of 2020. #HallofFame #PNG #PNGOC #TeamPNG pic.twitter.com/EVqVznwxpN — PNG OlympicCommittee (@PNGOlympic) December 11, 2020

There are four criteria to be eligible for induction, the first being the individual must be retired from competition for more than five years.

Nominees must also have a "significant record of achievement" including medals won, records set and the longevity of their career.

The number of times they have represented Papua New Guinea internationally and their influence and contribution to sports and communities are also to be considered.

People can be inducted posthumously too.