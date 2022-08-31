Companies in Papua New Guinea are being offered the chance to support the country's National Olympic Committee while advertising their products or services.

The Papua New Guinea Olympic Committee (PNGOC), working with Media Partners Ltd, is leasing out a billboard at Jack Pidik Park in Port Moresby.

Media Partners is a PNGOC corporate sponsor.

It is promised that the proceeds of any advertising deal will support the PNGOC delegations for the Commonwealth Youth Games and Pacific Games next year.

Trinidad and Tobago is the host for the Commonwealth Youth Games and the Pacific Games will take place in the Solomon Islands.

A billboard lease is set to benefit Papua New Guinea athletes ©Media Partners

The billboard, six metres wide and four tall, costs PGK3,000 (£730/$850/€850) per month to rent, with a one-off cost of PGK5,808 (£1,410/$1,650/€1,650) to install a skin print.

Its location means the billboard is exposed to foot and vehicle traffic, according to the PNGOC.

The last major multi-sport event the PNGOC attended was the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, from which weightlifter Morea Baru returned with a silver medal.

At June's Pacific Mini Games in the Northern Mariana Islands, Papua New Guinea won more medals than any other country.