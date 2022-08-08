Papua New Guinea NOC signs new kit deal with Jacks of PNG

The Papua New Guinea Olympic Committee (PNGOC) has partnered with Jacks of PNG to provide merchandise for the next two years, working as a clothing retailer.

This lasts through to the end of 2023, giving Jacks of PNG the right to manufacture, advertise and distribute the national team's apparel.

All Jacks of PNG stores will run the clothing for the general public to purchase.

Additionally, the company is to provide sponsorship to the PNGOC at the cost of K100,000 (£23,600/$28,500/€28,000), covering the uniforms for the ongoing Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games and the 2023 Pacific Games in the Solomon Islands.

Morea Baru has Papua New Guinea's only medal of Birmingham 2022 so far ©Getty Images

"Jacks PNG came on board last year sponsoring Team PNG's walk-out uniform for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, and we are pleased to see this partnership extend to include Team PNG merchandise," said PNGOC secretary general Auvita Rapilla.

"Jacks of PNG have identified with our Team PNG brand and values.

"This partnership will allow the general public to share in the pride of the nation by donning the colours of Team PNG branded apparel in support of the multi-sporting events that we travel to and attend each year.

"Now you too can support Team PNG by visiting your nearest Jacks of PNG shop and purchasing your own official Team PNG supporter merchandise."

Papua New Guinea is set to take a large team to the Pacific Games, aiming to make the top three in the medals table for the fourth Games in a row.

The nation finished first at the 2015 Pacific Games on home soil in Port Moresby.