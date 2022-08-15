Papua New Guinea team welcomed back by PNGOC after Commonwealth Games

The Papua New Guinea Olympic Committee (PNGOC) has held a reception for its team returning from the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, featuring notable officials from the nation.

Sir Bob Dadae, the Governor-general of Papua New Guinea, officiated the ceremony at the Papua New Guinea Sports Foundation's VIP lounge at the Taurama Aquatic Centre in Port Moresby.

It was also attended by British Commissioner to Papua New Guinea Keith Scott and Papua New Guinea Sports Foundation executive director Albert Veratau.

Representatives of the PNGOC's corporate partners and sponsors were there too, as were the supporting sponsors of the team that went to the Commonwealth Games.

Morea Baru won the country's only medal at Birmingham 2022, winning silver in the men's under-62 kilograms category behind Muhamad Aznil Bidin from Malaysia.

It matched his achievement at Gold Coast 2018.