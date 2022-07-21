Papua New Guinea's diverse population can unite behind sport ©Birmingham 2022

Papua New Guinea's Chef de Mission for Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games believes the country's diverse population will all be behind their team at the Commonwealth Games.

There are more than 850 languages in Papua New Guinea and most people live within indigenous communities, which have their own culture and traditions.

Sport, however, has the ability of bringing everyone together.

"As diverse as we are, Papua New Guineans understand, embrace and celebrate the concept of family," said Birmingham 2022 Chef de Mission Michael Henao.

"And the Commonwealth Games are like being part of a large family.

"When Toea Wisil takes her mark, when Morea Baru grabs the bar, when Rellie Kaputin takes that jump - all of us are there too.

"That's what the Commonwealth Games means to Papua New Guineans - the ability to do just that, and more."

Dika Toua will be among the Papua New Guinea squad at Birmingham 2022 ©Getty Images
Papua New Guinea will be taking 33 athletes to Birmingham 2022 in six sports - athletics, boxing, squash, swimming, table tennis and weightlifting.

Athletes to watch include Dika Toua and Morea Baru in weightlifting.

Toua boasts three medals from the Commonwealth Games, including the 53 kilograms gold from Glasgow 2014 which was upgraded from silver following a doping disqualification.

Baru won 62kg silver at Gold Coast 2018.

