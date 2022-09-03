The Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) has issued an apology to Kenyan sprinter Mark Otieno Odhiambo, retracting an allegation of tampering against the athlete which was made in error.

Odhiambo still faces charges related to using a banned substance, having tested positive for anabolic-androgenic steroid methasterone.

Odhiambo was supposed to compete at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games for Kenya, but failed to start the men's 100 metres due to the positive sample.

Another adverse analytical finding was found in a sample from June 2021 and confirmed by a World Anti-Doping Agency-accredited laboratory in Bloemfontein in August last year.

Recently the AIU published new information on the case on its website and social media, saying Odhiambo had been charged with tampering.

That is not the case and the AIU has moved to apologise.

Information posted recently on the Athletics Integrity Unit’s website and its Twitter account erroneously stated that Mark Otieno Odhiambo was charged with Tampering. — Athletics Integrity Unit (@aiu_athletics) September 1, 2022

"Information posted recently on the Athletics Integrity Unit's website and its Twitter account erroneously stated that Mark Otieno Odhiambo was charged with tampering," read a statement from the AIU.

"The AIU apologises for this error and confirms that Mr Odhiambo's case only concerns the presence/use of a prohibited substance.

"That case is currently before the Disciplinary Tribunal and no further comment will be made whilst the matter is pending."

Odhiambo would have been facing a longer ban from competition were he charged with multi anti-doping offences, as was incorrectly reported by the AIU.