British sprinter CJ Ujah, who won the silver medal in the men's 4x100 metres relay at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, has been provisionally suspended by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) after the banned substance ostarine was present in his test after the conclusion of the Games.

An Adverse Analytical Finding showed up for the 27-year-old, who became a relay world champion at the 2017 World Athletics Championships in London.

He was one of four track and field athletes to test positive for banned substances at the Games, following testing from the International Testing Agency (ITA) during Tokyo 2020.

Three others were deemed to have committed potential anti-doping violations during the Games - Bahraini 1500 metres runner Sadik Mikhou, Georgian shot putter Benik Abramyan and Kenyan sprinter Mark Otieno Odhiambo.

The AIU and the ITA worked together during the Olympics and provided intelligence to specifically target test two of the four athletes, who they have not named.

Proceedings against these athletes are now underway to determine if they have committed anti-doping violations.

If they are found to be in breach of anti-doping rules, their results at Tokyo 2020 could be wiped.

Ujah's sample could cost his three team mates - Zharnel Hughes, Richard Kilty and Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake - their silver medals won in the men's 4x100m relay.

Mitchell-Blake was pipped on the line by Italian Filippo Tortu for the gold medal on the anchor leg.

Moroccan-born Mikhou, who represents Bahrain following an allegiance change in 2017, was found to have had a blood transfusion when tested.

