AIU finds Russian race walkers Ivanov and Yerokhin guilty of further doping offences

Russian race walkers Aleksandr Ivanov and Igor Yerokhin have been found guilty of committing further anti-doping rule violations by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU).

Ivanov has been handed a two-year period of ineligibility which started on August 25 of this year after data from the Moscow laboratory showed one of his samples contained substances which are judged to be hormone and metabolic modulators.

The 29-year-old had 4-androstene-3,6, 17-trione and androsta-1,4,6-triene-3, 17-dione in his system.

The urine sample was taken during an out-of-competition test by the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) on May 6 2012.

It was only on October 30 2017 that the World Anti-Doping Agency secured data from the Moscow laboratory, supplied by a whistleblower.

It is the second time that Ivanov has been sanctioned for taking banned substances.

Ivanov has already served a two-year ban for a first violation which also resulted in his results from July 9 2012 to August 17 2014 being disqualified.

All of Aleksandr Ivanov's results from May 7 2012 have been disqualified ©Getty Images

This meant that he was stripped of a 20 kilometres gold medal from the 2013 World Championships, as well as 2012 World Junior Championships and European Championships silver medals.

The AIU has now ruled that all results, medals, titles, points, prize money and prizes earned by Ivanov from May 7 2012 until August 25 2022 are null and void.

Yerokhin's sample in question was also from an out-of-competition urine test conducted by RUSADA on May 6 2012.

Endurobol and pseudoephidrine, a prohibited anabolic steroid and stimulant, respectively, were detected in Yerokhin's sample, the data shows.

Yerokhin will face no additional consequences as a result of already serving a lifetime ban, which has seen all of his results from February 25 2011 disqualified.

He had originally served a two-year period of ineligibility from September 9 2008 to September 8 2010, before receiving a lifetime ban on August 28 2013 for further infringements of anti-doping rules.