Saranac Lake Civic Center, the venue for curling at the Lake Placid 2023 International University Sports Federation (FISU) World University Games, is close to finalising its expansion and renovation, according to project director Peter Dimmig.

A $7 million (£5.77 million/€6.82 million) project is ongoing, ready to welcome athletes from 13 nations in men's and women's events.

"We’ll be ready for these Games for sure," said Dimmig.

"We're excited to bring the world's attention to our little town."

Hockey ice has been converted to five sheets of curling ice at the venue.

"It's going to be an intimate venue," said Rick Patzke, director of competition services for the 2023 FISU World University Games.

"Curling has had great success in smaller venues like this around the country and for the University Games it'll stand out.

"The sport gets quite a bit of a following.

"The Saranac Lake Curling Club has been very excited and supportive.

"The sport's going to feel very welcome there from a standpoint of proximity to where the athletes will be staying and the officials.

"Everything's going to be right there within a few minutes' drive for the athletes and for the officials."

Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic champion John Shuster is a former Universiade champion in curling, with the Games coming to his home nation ©Getty Images

Six new locker rooms are among the improvements, as well as better air-conditioning, a heated viewing area, improved spectator standing, an upgraded ice plant, LED lighting and a snack bar.

Ground breaking for the renovations only started in December 2021.

Athletes and delegates are to be accommodated at Paul Smiths College.

The Lake Placid 2023 FISU World University Games are scheduled for January 12 to 22 with 2,500 athletes from 50 countries expected to compete.

Saranac Lake, Lake Placid, North Creek, Wilmington, Canton and Potsdam are all to hold events across 12 sports.