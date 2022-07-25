Government donates $180,000 to PNGOC towards cost of Birmingham 2022

The Papua New Guinea Olympic Committee (PNGOC) has taken receipt of PGK626,980 (£150,000/$180,000/€175,000) from the PNG Sports Foundation to support the country's participation in the Commonwealth Games.

The money comes from the Government, via the PNG Sports Foundation, and a cheque was received by PNGOC President Sir John Dawanincura and secretary general Auvita Papilla.

With the PNGOC estimating that it will cost PGK1.3 million (£305,000/$370,000/€360,000) to compete at Birmingham 2022, the funding amounts to almost half of the projected outlay.

"These funds will meet the shortfall needed by PNGOC to send the 54-member contingent of 33 athletes and 21 officials to the Games," Sir John said.

"It's through such international sporting events that we promote national unity and national pride when the flag of PNG is flown."

Sir John also expressed thanks for "the continued support from the Government".

Rellie Kaputin has been chosen as the flagbearer for Papua New Guinea at the Birmingham 2022 Opening Ceremony ©Getty Images

"We are grateful for the funding received today as this ensures that we fulfill all cost obligations for Team PNG to the Commonwealth Games," added secretary general Papilla, an International Olympic Committee member.

The Birmingham 2022 Opening Ceremony is on Thursday (July 28) at the Alexander Stadium.

Long jumper Rellie Kaputin has been chosen as the flagbearer for Papua New Guinea.

Papua New Guinea will be seeking to build on an impressive showing at Gold Coast 2018, when the country won a record three medals.

This included weightlifting gold for Steven Kari.

The PNGOC also acts as Papua New Guinea's Commonwealth Games Association.