Jessica Rossi and Daniele Resca from Italy delivered in the final of the mixed team trap event at the European Shotgun Championships to claim the gold medal in Larnaca today.

Resca hit 14 of his 15 targets, backed up a score of 13 for Rossi, as they were able to stop Oguzhan Tuzun and Safiye Sariturk Temizdemir.

They hit all 10 targets in the opening round to beat the Turkish pair's eight.

Sariturk Temizdemir struggled in the second round, missing three of their five efforts as Italy got within one round of winning.

With eight targets hit in the third round compared to Turkey's seven, the Italians took gold.

Daniele Resca won the mixed team gold with Jessica Rossi ©Getty Images

Portugal's Maria Ines Coelho de Barros and Joao Azevedo won in a shoot-off against Germany's Paul Pigorsch and Katrin Quooss, partly aided by a perfect last round.

Coelho missed all five opening targets to give Germany the first-round win, but redeemed herself with a perfect last round as Portugal won 10-9 against Germany to take it to a shoot-off, which they went on to win.

Slovakians Erik Varga and Zuzana Rehak Stefecekova won 7-3 over British duo Aaron Heading and Lucy Charlotte Hall for the other bronze medal.