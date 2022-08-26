The European Shotgun Championships are set to begin tomorrow, running until September 11, with high-quality competition anticipated as eight quota places for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games are available.

There are two spots on offer for each of the men's trap, women's trap, men's skeet, and women's skeet events at the Larnaca Olympic Shooting Range in Cyprus.

In addition to this, ranking points attained at the event will be valid for the 2022 world ranking, the qualification ranking for Paris 2024 Olympic Games and the qualification ranking for the 2023 European Games.

As well as the individual competitions, there will also be men's, women's and mixed team tournaments for trap and skeet.

Tokyo 2020 silver medallist and 2013 world champion Jesper Hansen of Denmark is among those seekng men's skeet glory while Britain's Tokyo 2020 bronze medal-winner Matthew Coward-Holley and Spain's Olympic champions Fátima Gálvez and Alberto Fernández are favoured for the men's trap and mixed team trap titles, respectively.

Matthew Coward-Holley is one of the star names set to compete at the European Shotgun Championships in Larnaca ©Getty Images

Gian Marco Berti and Alessandra Perilli, who became San Marino's first Olympic silver medallists when they came second in the mixed team trap event at Tokyo 2020, are also due to be present in Larnaca.

Many of the French contingent will be eager to show their skills less than two years out from a home Games, including European bronze medallist Carole Cormenier and Eric Delaunay, who came fifth in men’s skeet at Tokyo 2020.

The individual trap medallists will be the first to be crowned as they begin competition tomorrow, before the team trap competitions take place on Sunday and Monday (August 28 and 29).

Skeet competition is then due to close out the senior event from September 9 to 11.