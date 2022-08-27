Stanco and Lipták excel in trap finals at European Shotgun Championships

There were wins for Italy and Czech Republic in the women's and men's trap events today at the European Shotgun Championships in Larnaca, as Silvana Stanco and Jiří Lipták took victories.

Stanco, the 2019 European Games champion, defeated Lucy Charlotte Hall of Britain by a single target in the last round of the women's event, scoring 32 from 35.

Hall scored 31 for silver, while Jessica Rossi made it two Italians on the podium in third.

Fatima Galvez from Spain finished fourth.

Jiří Lipták, the OIympic men's trap champion, took the European gold too ©Getty Images

In the men's final, Olympic champion Lipták lived up to expectations by achieving a golden hit, as he successfully hit all 31 of his targets in the men's final.

Rickard Levin-Andersson from Sweden took the silver medal with a score of 25, beating Britain's Lewis Hales to the final round.

Hales defeated Portugal's Armelim Filipe Rodrigues to the bronze medal.

Tomorrow, the Championships continues with the mixed team final.