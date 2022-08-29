Luis Urueta has been named Colombia manager for the 2023 World Baseball Classic, with the team due to be in group action in Phoenix, where Urueta used to play for the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Urueta has been selected by the Colombian Baseball Federation (FCB) to be the World Baseball Classic manager for a third time, having led the team at the 2013 qualifiers and the 2017 tournament proper.

Urueta took Colombia to the main draw for the first time in 2017.

World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) Baseball Division Board member Jimmy Char will act the general manager for Colombia, with Urueta's fellow former Major League Baseball (MLB) player Edgar Renteria coming in as the sports manager.

Urueta is now the Diamondbacks' coordinator of major league player development and instruction so is familiar with Chase Field, where the United States, Canada, Mexico and a qualifier should join Colombia in Pool C.

José Mosquera, a minor league coach with the Pittsburgh Pirates organisation, will be Urueta's assistant coach.

Here is the official tournament format for the #WorldBaseballClassic 2023. ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/co0IxZZad4 — World Baseball Classic (@WBCBaseball) July 7, 2022

"We chose an outstanding group with experience and knowledge in the organisation of the national team," said FCB President Mauricio Char.

The World BAseball Classic is sanctioned by the WBSC and organised in conjunction with MLB.

It serves as the WBSC's World Championship for men's national baseball teams and the US are the defending champions.

The tournament has expanded to 20 teams for the first time from 2023, with group-stage action also scheduled in Miami, Tokyo and Taichung.