Former Major League Baseball (MLB) player Mark DeRosa has been appointed as the manager of the United States for the 2023 World Baseball Classic (WBC).

DeRosa, who has had a 16-year career in MLB, was part of the US team in the 2009 edition of the tournament and is set to make his coaching debut.

The 47-year-old is currently a co-host of MLB Network's daily morning program "MLB Central."

"I’m completely honoured and humbled to be named the manager of Team USA," said DeRosa.

"Competing in the 2009 World Baseball Classic for the US was one of the greatest experiences of my baseball journey.

"Getting the chance to lead this star-studded roster and represent our country is an opportunity of a lifetime, and I can’t wait to get started."

DeRosa made his MLB debut with Atlanta Braves in 1998 and played in his last game with Toronto Blue Jays in 2013.

He won the 2010 World Series with San Francisco Giants.

"Mark will bring a truly unique perspective to managing this team given his extensive professional career combined with his experience working for MLB Network," USA Baseball chief executive Paul Seiler said.

"Few people are as informed and attuned to what is going on in professional baseball and the premier players in the game today as he is.

"We look forward to watching him lead this team as we look to defend our world championship title."

The United States won the previous WBC, beating Puerto Rico 8-0 in the final in 2017 and will begin their title defence from March 11 to 15, when they face Canada, Colombia, Mexico and another qualifier in Pool C.

The 2023 WBC is scheduled to be played in the US, Japan and Taiwan from March 8 to 21.