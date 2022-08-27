Top seeds Viktor Axelsen of Denmark and Japan's Akane Yamaguchi have progressed to the finals of the Badminton World Championships in Tokyo following convincing straight-game wins.

Axelsen went into his semi-final with a 15-2 win-loss record against his opponent Chou Tien Chen of Chinese Taipei.

Despite a convincing scoreline of 21-15, 21-17, it was not all plain sailing as Chou stayed combative throughout.

However, Axelsen's expertise proved too much as he found himself down 14-16 in the second game but won seven of the next eight points to close out the win.

"I'm happy about how I managed to step up in the second game," said Axelsen.

"Chou made it hard for me, but mentally I managed to step up and change a few things, and that meant I could win the match.

"I told myself I had to focus on every shot, get down to defence and try to get everything over the net.

"I managed to do so and win some crucial points."

Axelsen is due to face Thailand's Kunlavut Vitidsarn in tomorrow's final after the world number 17 beat China's Zhao Junpeng 22-20, 21-6.

The 28-year-old Olympic champion is favoured to win his second World Championships title after a Glasgow 2017 gold.

"I'm very happy about where I am at the moment, I enjoy it.

"I don't think about who’s the underdog, who's not.

"Vitidsarn is a great guy outside the court and he has played great this week.

"I'm looking forward to a great match tomorrow.

"It's going to be tough."

In the women's draw, reigning world champion Yamaguchi is set to take on Tokyo 2020 gold medallist Chen Yufei of China in the final.

The Huelva 2021 victor surged into the deciding match as she beat South Korea's An Se Young 21-19, 21-12.

Chen faced Chinese Taipei's Tai Tzu Ying in a rematch of last year's Olympic final.

Tai took a comfortable 21-15 win in the first game after developing a commanding early lead.

However, fourth seed Chen then went up a gear to win the remaining periods 21-14 and 21-18.