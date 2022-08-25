Upsets characterise round of 16 at Badminton World Championships

Round-of-16 ties at the Badminton World Championships have thrown up a series of upsets across all five tournaments at the Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium in Japan.

Mixed doubles defending champions Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Sapsiree Taerattanachai of Thailand suffered a swift loss as they were eliminated by Mark Lamsfuss and Isabel Lohau.

The Germans surged to a 21-16, 21-14 victory in just 38 minutes.

Another Thai shuttler on the end of an upset was women's singles eighth seed Ratchanok Intanon, who lost versus Canada's Michelle Li.

Li produced a powerful finish to clinch her quarter-final place via a 25-23, 16-21, 21-13 victory.

"I've always seen her style and I know all of her strengths," said Li.

German duo Mark Lamsfuss and Isabel Lohau recorded a landmark win in Tokyo ©Getty Images

"But playing her, a lot of times I've been struggling with my movement.

"This time I was more confident in my movement and my body condition.

"So it was easier for me to focus more on tactics rather than just chasing her shuttles.

"It feels amazing.

"It's my first time in the quarter-finals at a World Championships.

"I want to get a medal.

"I want to make the semis, I want to do my best.

"I have one more match to go, I feel good."

Another massive upset in Tokyo! Zhao Jun Peng 🇨🇳 takes down No.5 seed Lee Zii Jia 🇲🇾.



Follow live action: https://t.co/TjoFnU4PnB#BWFWorldChampionships #Tokyo2022 pic.twitter.com/0QlhxDCaux — BWF (@bwfmedia) August 25, 2022

Lee Zii Jia was the most high-profile casualty in men’s singles, as the Malaysian succumbed to a 21-19 11-21 21-19 loss against China's Zhao Jun Peng.

A second big name to fall in women’s singles was China's Wang Zhi Yi, who was outplayed by compatriot Han Yue in a surprisingly one-sided contest that finished 21-11 21-13.

Men's doubles top seeds Marcus Fernaldi Gideon and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo of Indonesia were blown away 21-15, 21-9 by England's Ben Lane and Sean Vendy in just 26 minutes.

Gideon had been recovering from ankle surgery so the result was not entirely surprising.

French pair Thom Gicquel and Delphine Delrue, the mixed doubles seventh seeds, were another casualty.

They lost 21-16, 21-4 to Malaysians Goh Soon Huat and Shevon Lai Jemie.

The World Championships continue tomorrow with the quarter-finals in Japan.