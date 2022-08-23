Axelsen and Yamaguchi march on at BWF World Championships

Denmark's Viktor Axelsen and Japan's Akane Yamaguchi claimed victories on day two of the Badminton World Federation (BWF) World Championships to continue their quest to win the men's and women's titles in Tokyo.

Following a tough first set, Olympic champion Axelsen defeated The Netherlands' Mark Caljouw 21-19, 21-10 in the second round of the men's singles at the Metropolitan Gymnasium.

The 28-year-old is set to play Sitthikom Thammasin after the Thai player bettered Malaysia's Ng Tze Yong 21-9, 10-21, 21-19.

An upset occurred with China's world number 25 Shi Yu Qi besting Denmark's world number 12 Rasmus Gemke 21-13, 21-16.

The Chinese athlete is now due to face a tougher challenge against Indonesia's world number six Anthony Sinisuka Ginting, who overcame Mauritius' Georges Paul 21-10, 21-16.

Taiwan's Chou Tien Chen, the world number 4, was also successful to reach the third round having triumphed 21-15, 21-12 against Canada's Jason Anthony Ho-Shue.

Hong Kong's Lee Cheuk Yiu is his next opponent after he beat Czech Republic's Jan Louda 21-17, 21-12.

Jonatan Christie, representing Indonesia, sealed a 21-4, 21-16 win over Germany's Kai Schäfer to meet Taiwan's Wang Tzu-wei in the next round.

Wang had bested China's Lu Guangzu 21-18, 21-16.

Meanwhile, reigning champion Yamaguchi outclassed Indonesia's Gregoria Mariska Tunjung 21-12, 21-15.

Sayaka Takahshi, Yamaguchi's compatriot, was taken to three sets against South Korea's Kim Ga-eun but was able to come out the other side 9-21, 21-16, 21-13.

Yamaguchi and Takahshi are now expected to come come-to-face in an all-Japanese match-up.

Spain's Carolina Marín, the world number five, fended off Canada's Wen Yu Zhang in a two-set victory.

Marín initially won 21-16 before closing out the second set 21-14.

China's He Bingjiao is scheduled to play the Spaniard after beating the United States' Iris Wang 21-13, 21-7.

World number three An Se Young of South Korea, who beat Vietnam's Nguyễn Thùy Linh, is due to meet America's Beiwen Zhang.

Zhang defeated France's Léonice Huet 21-8, 21-14 to progress.

Wang Zhi Yi of China overcame Denmark's Line Christophersen 21-15, 21-14 to set up an encounter against compatriot Han Yue, who received a walkover versus India's Pusarla Venkata Sindhu.

The BWF World Championships are due to continue tomorrow.