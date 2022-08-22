Two-time world champion Kento Momota comfortably swept aside "tired" challenger Lin Muñoz on the opening day of the Badminton World Federation (BWF) World Championships following the Mexican's travel issues to arrive in Tokyo.

The Japanese athlete took just 37 minutes to defeat his opponent, winning 21-16, 21-16 to progress to the next round against India's Prannoy Haseena Sunil in the men’s singles at the Metropolitan Gymnasium.

Nonetheless, it was a bold effort from Mundoz, who had just a few hours practise after arriving in Japan two days late due to a visa problem and a flight cancellation.

"So tired… but I had to come and I didn’t want to lose this opportunity to play against one of the best players in the world," said Munoz.

"I'm so happy I managed to come and a little bit… not disappointed… but I thought I could give a little bit more."

Defending champion Loh Kean Yew of Singapore achieved victory, bettering Spain's Pablo Abián 21-12, 21-12.

His next encounter is due to be Guatemala's Kevin Cordon, who bested Sri Lanka's Niluka Karunaratne.

Sunil set up his encounter with the second seed after beating Austria's Luke Wraber 21-12, 21-11.

On the other side of the bracket, Olympic champion and first seed Viktor Axelsen advanced with ease following his triumph over Malaysia's Darren Liew.

He is due to face The Netherlands' Mark Caljouw, who defeated Singaporean Jason Teh 21-13, 21-14.

In the women's singles, Indonesia's world number 24 Gregoria Mariska Tunjung set a date to play defending champion Akane Yamaguchi of Japan.

Tunjung overcame Scotland's Kirsty Gilmour 24-22, 21-7 to have a shot at upsetting the first seed.

Canada's Wen Yu Zhang is planned to have her own shot at edging fifth seed Carolina Marín of Spain following her 21-7, 11-21, 21-19 win against Myanmar’s Thet Htar Thuzar.

The BWF World Championships are scheduled to continue tomorrow.