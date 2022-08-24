India's Prannoy Haseena Sunil Kumar has earned a shock win over two-time world champion Kento Momota at the Badminton World Championships in Tokyo.

Prannoy rocked second seed Momota and his home crowd with a clinical 21-17, 21-16 win in the second round of the men's singles tournament after 54 minutes.

The world number 18 unleashed vicious attacking bursts at opportune moments to pull ahead of Momota for his first win in nine matches.

Momota has not performed well in his capital in recent times as the loss comes a year after he crashed out of the group stage at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

"He's not at his best," said Prannoy.

"But a win is a win for me and playing one more round at a tournament is what I would like to do.

"I think he looks a bit more tentative.

"There's a lot of change in the way he's been playing.

"Back then, the defence was much more solid.

"Probably now, people have started to read his game in a different way.

"But I think there has been a bit of difference in his game style, his movement and approach to the game - it's changed quite a lot.

"That happens to each and every player out there.

"They have their phases."

There was another shock in the men's singles as Indian 12th seed Srikanth Kidambi fell to a straight-game 21-9, 21-17 defeat at the hands of unseeded Chinese player Zhao Jun Peng.

Reigning champion Loh Kean Yew of Singapore survived a second-game scare to beat Kevin Cordón of Guatemala 21-12, 11-21, 21-12 after 49 minutes.

In the women's singles draw Chinese Taipei's Tai Tzu Ying cruised past Slovakian Martina Repiská after 26 minutes and eighth seed Ratchanok Intanon got the better of Thai team-mate Phittayaporn Chaiwan.

Vietnam's Thi Trang Vu took the scalp of 15th seed Mia Blichfeldt of Denmark 21-18, 16-21, 21-18 in the match of the round which saw Vu squander four consecutive match points before clinching it in a nervy final game.