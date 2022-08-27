Football Australia has extended the contract of chief executive James Johnson until the end of 2024.

Johnson joined the governing body in January 2020 on a three-year deal.

The extension will see him remain in charge for the Qatar 2022 men's FIFA World Cup, FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand in 2023, the 2023 Asian Cup, and the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

"We have taken enormous steps forward as a sport over the last couple of years and I have been extremely proud of what we have achieved," said Johnson.

"Despite enduring one of its most challenging periods, our community has shown its resilience and continues to thrive.

"This new administration has remained focused and returned Football Australia to a strong financial position and to date, has secured more than AUD230 million (£135 million/$158 million/€159 million) in legacy contributions from federal and state Governments for the future of Australian football.

"The best for Australian football is ahead of us, and I am privileged and excited to be leading the game into this next phase.

James Johnson's new contract will allow him to continue to lead Football Australia's 15-year vision which includes leaving an "everlasting legacy for the sport" ©Getty Images

"I would like to thank the Football Australia Board for the faith they continue to place in me, my Executive team, and staff, as well as the games' stakeholders for their support.

"I remain committed to bringing our game closer together and elevating Australian football to global standards to drive positive football outcomes for generations to come."

The new contract will allow Johnson to continue to lead Football Australia's 15-year vision which includes leaving an "everlasting legacy for the sport" beyond next year's World Cup, set to host matches in five Australian cities.

"James's tenure since January 2020 has coincided with a period of great progress and development and on behalf our board, I am delighted to confirm that James will remain in the chair until the end of 2024," said Chris Nikou, chair of Football Australia.

"We knew that he was a visionary and collaborative leader who brought a great understanding of the game from a global perspective and importantly a local one."