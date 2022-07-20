FIFA secretary general Fatma Samoura has unveiled a "Unity Pitch" in Sydney as part of celebrations to mark one year until the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

Sydney Harbour Bridge and Auckland’s Sky Tower were also lit up in a series of coordinated evening light shows across the nine host cities for the tournament.

Earlier in the day at Hamilton Kirikiriroa in New Zealand’s North Island, a dawn lighting ceremony was held.

"Today is a great day in the build up to the ninth edition of the FIFA Women’s World Cup," Samoura said.

"The excitement at the lighting ceremony in Hamilton/Kirikiriroa and the enthusiasm around women’s football here at Barangaroo Reserve for unveiling of the Unity Pitch, is wonderful and this support and passion will make the FIFA Women’s World Cup truly unforgettable.

"This competition will provide a platform to inspire and unite through the power of women’s football and FIFA, together with the host countries, looks forward to welcoming players and fans from around the world and going Beyond Greatness together in 2023."

The Unity Pitch at the Barangaroo Reserve in Sydney/Gadigal is meant to reflect the "vibrant cultures" of the two host nations.

It has a pink surface which is intended to coordinate with the "look" of the tournament.

The Unity Pitch unveiled today marking 1 Year to Go until @FIFAWWC is located on Barangaroo Reserve in Sydney/Gadigal & designed with @FIFAWWC’s colorful livery in mind. It will be open to public & local ⚽️ groups until 24 July, before touring each of 9 Host Cities. pic.twitter.com/wGnDqHRbic — Fatma Samoura (@fatma_samoura) July 20, 2022

It will be open for use by local football groups and other members of the public, and will then be taken on tour to the nine host cities in the next 12 months.

FIFA will also give a Unity Pitch to both Australia and New Zealand "as part of FIFA’s commitment to leaving a lasting legacy in the region".

Meanwhile, the online platform for tournament ticket sales is scheduled to open on October 6.

Adult ticket prices begin at $AUS20 (£11.54/$13.80/€13.55) and children’s tickets start at $AUS10 (£5.77/$/£6.90/€6.78).

"Today is a hugely exciting milestone and with qualifications taking place around the world for the competition, more community spaces for women and girls to play football, and tickets about to be released, FIFA is hugely excited to see women’s football go Beyond Greatness in 2023," FIFA’s chief women’s football officer Sarai Bareman said.