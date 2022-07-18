Australia, Indonesia, South Korea and Qatar have sent expressions of interest in staging the 2023 Asian Cup to the Asian Football Confederation (AFC).

The four's Football Associations now have until August 31 to submit their bid documents.

Following that, an overall evaluation of the bids will be undertaken by the AFC administration prior to the selection and announcement of the host for the 24-team competition by the AFC Executive Committee on October 17.

China was originally supposed to stage the event from June 16 to July 16 next year but relinquished the rights due to the COVID-19 crisis.

China is pursuing a "zero-COVID" approach and has some of the worlds most strict countermeasures, which the nation's borders still largely shut.

China pulled the plug on its 10-city hosting plans in May as it was going through its worst coronavirus outbreak since the beginning of the pandemic.

Other sporting events due to take place in China have been either cancelled or postponed as a result of ongoing COVID-19 concerns including the Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games and the Chengdu 2021 World University Games.

Australia, Qatar, and South Korea have all hosted the tournament before while Indonesia would become a first-time host if successful.

Indonesia is already set to host the FIFA Under-20 World Cup in May 2023.