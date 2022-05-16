Lake Placid 2023 today unveiled the official uniforms that will be worn by more than 1,800 volunteers during the FISU (International University Sports Federation) Winter World University Games.

The uniforms have been designed by Canadian company Karbon.

"We’re excited to partner with Karbon, an industry leader in technical apparel," said Adirondack Sports Council executive director Ashley Walden

"These uniforms reflect the brand of the Games and allow the volunteers to easily stand out from the crowd.

"Volunteers are a vital part of the Games so it was extremely important to us that we provide a uniform that they are proud to wear."

The uniforms are set to incorporate recycled fabrics and insulations in certain items.

The complementary items include a puffy insulated jacket, full-zip fleece, quarter-zip t-neck, hat and gloves.

Nearly 2,000 volunteers are to be recruited for Lake Placid 2023 ©Lake Placid 2023

"The choice to use a uniform made from recycled and sustainable materials was extremely important to the Organising Committee," said Walden.

"This is another example of our commitment to sustainability to the Lake Placid 2023 FISU World University Games.

"Because of the design and durability, these garments will remain functional long after the Games."

The FISU World University Games is expected to bring together more than 2,500 athletes and delegates from 600 universities and 50 nations to Lake Placid and New York State’s North Country region.

The athletes will compete in 12 sports and 86 events throughout Lake Placid, Saranac Lake, Wilmington, North Creek, Canton and Potsdam.

"It’s our privilege and honour to be chosen as the apparel partner for the Lake Placid 2023 FISU World University Games," Peter Schure, the vice-president of Teams and Resorts, Karbon’s parent company, said.

"In designing the volunteer uniforms, our mandate was to an deliver exceptional product that will perform in all weather conditions and provide a lasting legacy in the Lake Placid area."

More than 2,500 competitors are expected to take part in the FISU Winter World University Games in Lake Placid next year ©Lake Placid 2023

Volunteers are still needed to support the Games.

Benefits include an official Games’ uniform, discounts on Karbon clothing, access to events and celebrations, food and beverages during shifts, an invitation to a post-Games party, and an official Lake Placid 2023 FISU World University Games certificate of recognition.

Anyone interested in volunteering should click here.