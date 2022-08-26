Olympic silver medallist Saleh Al-Sharabaty was one of two Jordanian taekwondo stars to pay a visit to the King Hussein Cancer Center in Amman.

The 23-year-old was joined by reigning Asian Games gold medallist Julyana Al-Sadeq and Fares Al-Assaf, the technical director of the Jordan Taekwondo Federation (JTF).

Al-Sharabaty won silver at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games after losing the men's 80 kilograms final to Maksim Khramtsov of the Russian Olympic Committee.

He won the 2021 Asian title in Beirut and bronze at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta, where Al-Sadeq claimed the women's 67kg title.

The group were able to meet with patients at the cancer facility, while learning about its work.

A partnership between the centre and the JTF has been set-up as part of the organisation's community responsibility drive.

A link-up has been agreed between the centre and the Jordan Taekwondo Federation ©JTF

Jordan has won three medals in its Olympic history, with two of them coming in taekwondo.

Al-Sharabaty followed in the footsteps of Ahmad Abughaush, who won the country's first Olympic medal of any colour when he captured 68kg gold at Rio 2016.

Karate bronze medallist Abdelrahman Al-Masatfa is the other Jordanian athlete to have reached an Olympic podium.