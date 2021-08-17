Jordanian taekwondo athlete to tackle second of Seven Summits in support of THF

Jordanian taekwondo athlete Farah Al Asa'ad is to climb a second of the world's Seven Summits to again promote the work of the Taekwondo Humanitarian Foundation (THF).

The THF's Middle East and North Africa coordinator is part of a group heading to the top of Mount Elbrus in Russia - the highest peak in Europe.

She is taking the flag of the THF - which works to teach taekwondo to refugees and displaced people around the world - to the summit along with the flag of World Taekwondo.

Al Asa'ad has already made it to the top of Mount Kilimanjaro, the highest peak in Africa, and has her sights set on climbing all of the Seven Summits.

These are the highest mountains on all seven of the earth's continents.

As with the Kilimanjaro trip, the expedition to Elbrus is being led by Jordanian mountaineer Mostafa Salameh, a former refugee who became the first person from the country to scale Mount Everest.

"To do more good and to raise more awareness for the refugees' cause around the world, I took it upon myself as a taekwondo athlete to spread the refugees' voice and to adopt their cause through my work," said Al Asa'ad.

"Therefore, I will be promoting the THF during my next expedition and aiming to raise both flags of the THF and the World Taekwondo on the highest peak of Europe.

"Taekwondo has always added so much inspiration and energy into my life.

Farah Al Asa'ad has already climbed to the top of Mount Kilimanjaro ©Farah Al Asa'ad/THF

"By working with the THF I began to build a dream of reaching the Seven Summits of the world to raise awareness and donations for the refugees.

"Therefore, I am moving one step closer after climbing Mount Kilimanjaro in Africa.

"It’s an honour for me to climb and walk every step carrying the refugees' cause on my shoulders, and I would be happy to be able to influence people around me so we can eventually spread peace together and everywhere."

World Taekwondo President Chungwon Choue announced the creation of the THF on the International Day of Peace in 2015, during a speech at the United Nations in New York City.

Its flagship academy is located at Jordan's Azraq Refugee Camp, which is home to Syrians who have fled the conflict in their country.

You can support the trip to Elbrus by donating to the THF here.