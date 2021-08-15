The President of the Jordan Olympic Committee (JOC), Prince Feisal bin Al Hussein, honoured the Jordanian Olympic delegation that participated at Tokyo 2020 in a ceremony held at the Fairmont Hotel in Amman.

Jordan took 14 athletes to Tokyo 2020, its largest squad ever, and won two medals, the most the country has won at a single Games.

Taekwondo player Saleh Al-Sharabaty won a silver medal while karateka Abdelrahman Al-Masatfa took bronze.

Al-Sharabaty made it to the final of the men's under-80-kilogram category where he faced Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) athlete Maksim Khramtsov.

Khramtsov won the bout 20-9.

Saleh Al-Sharabaty is Jordan's first and only Olympic silver medallist ©Getty Images

Al-Masatfa won the bronze medal in the men's kumite 67kg weight class, losing in the semi-finals to Turkey's Eray Şamdan, the eventual runner-up.

The JOC's vice-president, secretary general, and Tokyo 2020 Chef de Mission were all in attendance and praised the athletes' achievements while expressing their pride during a difficult period for the country as it continues to battle COVID-19.

During the ceremony, Olympians' Games highlights were presented in celebration.

Tokyo 2020 was Jordan's 11th consecutive Summer Games appearance since the 1980 edition held in Moscow.

Ahmad Abughaush won the nation's first Olympic medal and only gold at Rio 2016 in the men's 68kg taekwondo tournament.

Jordan's National Olympic Committee was established in 1957 and recognised by the International Olympic Committee in 1963.