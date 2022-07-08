Prince Feisal re-elected as Jordan Olympic Committee President after being sworn in as deputy King

Prince Feisal Al Hussein has been re-elected as President of the Jordanian Olympic Committee (JOC) shortly after he was sworn in as deputy to his brother King Abdullah II.

Prince Feisal is the son of King Hussein and Princess Muna, and Abdullah's younger brother.

The new deputy has acted as regent during King Abdullah's trips abroad.

Prince Feisal had first been elected as JOC President in 2003.

The Prince, who has spent time serving in the country's Royal Jordanian Air Force, became an International Olympic Committee member in 2010 and was elected to its Executive Board in 2019.

He is also a member of the International Automobile Federation Senate.

Prince Feisal Al Hussein was first elected as President of the Jordan Olympic Committee in 2003 ©Getty Images

"I am proud and honoured to be re-elected as President of the Jordan Olympic Committee," Prince Feisal said after the elections held during the JOC General Assembly held at the Yahala Hall in Al Hussein Youth City.

"It gives me great pleasure to see Team Jordan athletes excel on the international stage,sport also continues to have a significantly positive impact on the socio-economic health of the Kingdom of Jordan.

"I am therefore absolutely determined to ensure that more young people in Jordan have access to sport at all levels and have the opportunity to follow in the footsteps of their Jordanian sporting heroes,"

Prince Faisal's tenure in charge of his national Olympic Committee has coincided with his country's first Olympic successes since they began competing at the 1980 Moscow Olympics.

Ahmad Abu Ghaush won the featherweight taekwondo gold medal at Rio 2016 defeating Russia’s Aleksey Denisenko.

Prince Faisal's latest term will take to him until after the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

The Jordan Olympic Committee has elected 10 representatives from sports governing bodies to its Board of Directors ©JOC

Triple Olympian taekwondo player Nadine Dawani was again confirmed as an athletes representative along with her fellow player Mohamed Abu Libdeh, who competed at London 2012.

A total of 10 representatives of sports governing bodies were elected to the JOC Board.

They included Princess Alya Bint Al Hussein on behalf of the Royal Jordanian Equestrian Federation and Princess Ayah Bint Al Feisal from the Jordanian Volleyball Federation.

Zaid Sa’aydeh from the Royal Chess Federation and Mazin Quttob from the Jordan Karate Federation were added to the board in the "sports recognised by IOC" category.

Minister of Youth Mohammed Al Nabulsi is among those who have joined the Board of Directors as a "distinguished person".