World Wheelchair Rugby (WWR) chief executive Steve Griffiths is due to resign from his post after serving for two and a half years since April 2020.

Griffiths was appointed with the expectation of serving for an 18 to 24-month tenure.

He joined the governing body during the start of an organisational restructuring with the aim of making WWR a world leader in Para sport.

"There have been significant changes since Steve started in the role," said WWR President Richard Allcroft.

"One of these was creating a culture within WWR to empower our volunteer staff to deliver the operational plan by taking more responsibility and providing the appropriate authority to deliver projects within the sport.

"Our volunteers have phenomenal skills and are committed to wheelchair rugby and this change in culture has developed more capacity and empowered individuals to create new ideas and ways of working within the often-difficult landscape of the Paralympic Movement.

"On behalf of WWR, I would like to thank Steve for his commitment, energy and good nature when working on behalf of wheelchair rugby."

Steve Griffiths helped to oversee the wheelchair rugby competitions at the postponed Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games ©Getty Images

Prior to joining WWR, Griffiths had been a "long-time friend of wheelchair rugby" as he was involved with the sport during his time at World Rugby as head of technical services.

"It has been an honour and a privilege to work with WWR for the last two and a half years in some difficult and on occasion challenging times," said Griffiths.

"I would like to thank the President and the Board for their support.

"A special thanks to the volunteer heads of function and the many people that support them in delivering a wonderful sport.

"Additionally, without the members delivering the sport within their countries we would not have the quality competitions that so many admire, a big thank you.

"Remember, here to win."

Griffiths is moving on to focus on consultancy work and his retirement.