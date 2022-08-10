Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium has been confirmed as the venue for next year's Asia-Oceania Championship by World Wheelchair Rugby (WWR), with dates of June 29 to July 2 also set.

It is not the venue used for the wheelchair rugby tournament at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics, which was Yoyogi National Stadium.

Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium instead staged table tennis and Para table tennis during Tokyo 2020.

Between four and six countries are due to compete at WWR's first Asia-Oceania Championship since 2019.

"Having performed the role of technical delegate at the 2015 Asia-Oceania Championship, also in Tokyo, I am confident this will be very well organised and extremely enjoyable for all," WWR head of competitions and 2023 technical delegate Tim Johnson said.

Japan and Australia have traded Asia-Oceania Championship titles in recent years ©Getty Images

"This includes athletes, team staff, officials, volunteers and most importantly for those that will be involved as spectators.

"Wheelchair Rugby is a great sport and well supported within Japan.

"I look forward to the competition commencing and overseeing what will no doubt be a fantastic and successfully run event."

The Japan Wheelchair Rugby Federation has been keen to frame the tournament as a Tokyo 2020 legacy event.

It will also offer one qualification berth for the Paris 2024 Paralympics.

Australia are the reigning Asia-Oceania champions, while Japan are the current world champions and won a bronze medal at last year's Paralympics.