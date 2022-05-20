Wheelchair rugby's Asia-Oceania Championship to return in 2023 with Japan named host

World Wheelchair Rugby has chosen Japan to stage its first Asia-Oceania Championship in four years and first since the COVID-19 crisis began.

The tournament is expected to take place in 2023, with dates and a venue yet to be determined.

The event is set to be a direct qualifier for the Paris 2024 Paralympics.

"It’s great to see wheelchair rugby returning to Japan after the unique experience of the Paralympic Games in 2021," WWR President Richard Allcroft said.

"The sport has been developing in the Asia region and it’s great to see some of our newer developing nations competing on the international stage.

"Japan have consistently performed at the top and are always considered to be medal contenders.

"They were proudly crowned as world champions in 2018 and bronze medallists at the Tokyo Paralympics."

Japan won a bronze medal on a home court at last year's Paralympic Games ©Getty Images

Gangneung in South Korea staged WWR’s last Asia-Oceania Championship, which Australia won, beating Japan in the final.

That was also the outcome in 2017, when Auckland in New Zealand was the destination for the event.

Japan were last victorious when they staged the competition in 2015.

With Japan qualifying as hosts, three teams from the zone played in the 2020 Paralympics in Tokyo.

Australia - runners-up at the 2018 World Championship won by Japan - qualified there, while third-placed New Zealand picked up the berth from the 2019 Asia-Oceania Championship.