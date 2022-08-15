World Wheelchair Rugby (WWR) has appointed Rodney Holt regional general manager for Asia.

The Bali-based official founded the Bali Sports Federation and WWR says Holt has a track record of promoting youth sports for people with impairments.

Past roles include managing Cambodia's wheelchair basketball team at the 2018 Asian Para Games in Jakarta and acting as the secretary general for Timor-Leste at the 2017 Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Para Games in Kuala Lumpur.

Holt was also vice-president of the International Wheelchair Rugby Federation's regional body for Oceania and Southeast Asia for five years, until 2020, and is a former Indonesia rugby player.

Holt will now work in a voluntary capacity with WWR in its regional general management team.

Japan are the reigning wheelchair rugby world champions ©Getty Images

"We are delighted to welcome Rodney Holt as the WWR Regional Manager for Asia," Kathy Newman, WWR's director of competitions and development, said.

"Rodney brings a wealth of experience in Para sport development in Asia.

"We are looking forward to working together to support and grow the region."

The next major WWR event on the horizon in Asia is the Asia-Oceania Championship, set to take place from June 29 to July 2 next year in Tokyo.