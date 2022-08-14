Japan is set to stage the Badminton World Federation (BWF) World Championships for the first time from August 22 to 28 and official betting partner M88 Mansion has been enlisted to assist with media operations.

More than 300 athletes from around 40 countries are expected to compete at the Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium as the country becomes just the fifth Asian nation to host the event.

"As part of the partnership between M88 Mansion and BWF, updates and highlights will be provided on the M88 Mansion-BWF website and social media accounts before, during, and after the event," read a BWF statement.

"A top BWF player will also be featured and interviewed."

A total of five tournaments will be played at the competition - men's singles, women's singles, men's doubles, women's doubles and mixed doubles.

The draw for all five was recently made in Malaysian capital Kuala Lumpur.

The men's singles number one and Tokyo 2020 gold medallist Viktor Axelsen could meet fellow Dane Rasmus Genke in the quarter-finals, while Indonesians Jonatan Christie and Anthony Ginting are also both in the top half of the bracket and could meet in the semi-finals.

The 2022 BWF World Championships are set to take place at the Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium, which also staged the table tennis events at the 2020 Olympic Games ©Getty Images

In the women's singles, Japan's defending champion Akane Yamaguchi and world number 14 Sayaka Takahashi could clash in the third round.

South Korean An Se-young and Indian two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu's potential final-four clash s another highlight.

Hoki Takurō and Kobayashi Yūgo of Japan are seeking to retain their men's doubles title on home ground and face a series of relatively straightforward challenges in the early rounds.

China's Chen Qingchen and Jia Yifan have also avoided some tough early match-ups as they also go into the women's doubles event as defending champions.

First organised in 1977, the BWF World Championships has been held annually, except for Summer Olympic years, since 2005.

It was last staged in 2021 in Huelva in Spain, while Jakarta in Indonesia was the last Asian host in 2015.